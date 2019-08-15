B&G Foods (Put) (BGS) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Boosted Position; Firefly Value Partners LP Maintains Position in Noble Plc (NE)

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (BGS) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 261,784 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – FY 2018 NET SALES REAFFIRMED AT A RANGE OF $1.720 BLN TO $1.755 BLN

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 17.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12M, up from 16.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 3.27 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 15/03/2018 – Noble Capital Markets Changes Its Equity Research Rating on tronc, Inc; 16/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP-SIMPLIFIED STRUCTURE PROVIDING ALL SHAREHOLDERS WITH 15% IN TOTAL STAKE IN NEW NOBLE PROVIDED RESOLUTIONS TO APPROVE RESTRUCTURING PASSED; 11/05/2018 – NOBLE DEVELOPMENT PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 78.6 MLN BAHT VS 894.9 MLN BAHT; 08/03/2018 – Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – COMPANY HAS RECEIVED ACCEPTANCES FROM CONSENTING CREDITORS REPRESENTING IN AGGREGATE 55% OF EXISTING SENIOR CLAIMS; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RSA ALSO INCLUDES A PROPOSED TREATMENT FOR US$400 MLN OUTSTANDING EXISTING PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Noble rot in a shrinking Harbour; 11/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: MOU FOR SALE OF KAMSARMAX DRY BULK CARRIER VESSEL; 26/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Trade Tensions Ease; Noble CDS Triggered; 27/03/2018 – Noble: ING as Fronting Bank for New $600 Million 3-Year Committed Trade Finance Facility to Support Firm’s Operations After Restructuring

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 309,904 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 838,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods: Rough Times Again – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive guidance from B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Firefly Value Prns Limited Partnership reported 17.12 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fiera has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 13,559 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 21,917 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 26.85M shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Advisory Services Net Lc invested in 0% or 1 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 870,140 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Nomura Asset Management Com Limited reported 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 121,827 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Continues To Slide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Noble Corp (NE) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avino Announces Final Results From The NorthEast Block Q1-Q2 2019 Drill Campaign at the Bralorne Gold Mine Intercepts 12.35 G/t Gold Over 0.91 Meter and 3.06 G/T Gold Over 2.6 Metres – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.