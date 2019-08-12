B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX); Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Market Value Declined While Phocas Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.86 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.58. About 184,463 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 165,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 202,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 32,750 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in European Countries; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,043 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 100,004 shares to 187,043 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 155,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

