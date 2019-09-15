B Communications Ltd (BCOM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)

Both B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Communication Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications Ltd 2 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 131 9.96 N/A 1.73 77.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for B Communications Ltd and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 has B Communications Ltd and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 4.6% 1.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both B Communications Ltd and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.4% respectively. Comparatively, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B Communications Ltd -10.33% -20.79% -26.94% -70.59% -86.51% -76.23% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 3.13% 2.41% 7.08% 15.41% 21.58% 22.67%

For the past year B Communications Ltd had bearish trend while Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats B Communications Ltd.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile.Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.