B Communications Ltd (BCOM) Touches $1.13 Low on Sep, 3; Oil States International Has 1.47 Sentiment

Oil States International Inc (OIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 57 sold and trimmed equity positions in Oil States International Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 104.76 million shares, up from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oil States International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 56 New Position: 28.

The stock of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $1.09 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.13 share price. This indicates more downside for the $43.68 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.09 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.75 million less. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.0451 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1349. About 6,172 shares traded. B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) has declined 86.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOM News: 08/03/2018 B COMMUNICATIONS LTD – RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM THE ANTI-TRUST AUTHORITY THAT THE “ABUSED” ITS POSITION IN CONTRAVENTION OF ANTI TRUST LAW; 22/05/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS-ON MAY 21, BEZEQ RECEIVED DEMAND FROM ISRAEL LAND ADMINISTRATION FOR PAYMENT OF PERMIT FEE RELATED TO SAKIA PROPERTY IMPROVEMENT PLAN; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 08/03/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – ANTI-TRUST COMMISSIONER CONSIDERING PLACING OVERALL FINANCIAL SANCTION ON CO OF NIS 30.95 MLN; 22/05/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS- BEZEQ ESTIMATES THAT FINAL PERMIT FEE IT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN AMOUNT OF THE DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – BELIEVES APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR FOR EUROCOM DOES NOT CONSTITUTE GROUNDS FOR DEMANDING IMMEDIATE REPAYMENT FOR CHANGE IN CONTROL CLAUSE IN TRUST DEEDS OF DEBENTURES ISSUED; 11/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – CO REPORTS THAT EUROCOM INFORMED CO THAT ON APRIL 11, 2018, ANOTHER HEARING WAS HELD IN COURT REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENT PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS LTD – ANNOUNCES THAT EUROCOM AND CO HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, THE SERVICES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS – IN ITS DECISION, COURT ADVISED PARTIES TO CONTINUE TO STRIVE TO REACH AGREEMENT BY APRIL 22 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – B COMMUNICATIONS- BEZEQ DISPUTES THE DEMAND FROM ISRAEL LAND ADMINISTRATION AND INTENDS TO FILE AN OBJECTION – SEC FILING

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $798.70 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.

More notable recent Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States Announces First Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil States Adds Hallie A. Vanderhider to its Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 110,727 shares traded. Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) has declined 57.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $24; RATING NEUTRAL; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C

Analysts await Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Oil States International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. for 138,636 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.35% invested in the company for 648,684 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 26,431 shares.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private clients in Israel. The company has market cap of $43.68 million. The firm offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services.

More notable recent B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Internet Gold Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Update Regarding Signing of the Searchlight Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “B Communications Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Quarter 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “May 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.