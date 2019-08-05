B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Declined; Cohen Capital Management Has Increased Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 798,190 shares traded or 160.05% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 57,323 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 51,624 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 52,263 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 30,015 are owned by Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com. S Squared Technology Limited Liability stated it has 257,653 shares. Invesco Limited reported 82,010 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 500,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,561 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Davenport Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Lpl Limited Co has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). James Rech Incorporated holds 52,210 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,975 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).