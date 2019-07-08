B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lowered Its Post Hldgs (POST) Position by $435,564 as Shares Rose; Citadel Advisors Boosted Insulet (PODD) Holding by $52.93 Million; Share Value Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 4387.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 557,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 569,854 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.19 million, up from 12,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 212,574 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 134,590 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 13,507 shares. Anderson Hoagland &, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,555 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 1,745 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc owns 2.14% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 81,139 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 16,300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 5,000 are owned by Weik Cap Mngmt. Aperio Group Limited Liability has 16,276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 0.02% or 42,189 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 6,992 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.71% stake. Strs Ohio owns 5,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Llc holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 66,293 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.56 million for 20.85 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 525,728 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 11,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. Shares for $3.50M were bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Friday, February 8. BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 8,079 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 6,026 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 11,034 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,343 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 44,541 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.59% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) or 124,880 shares. Axiom Investors Llc De has 38,729 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kopp Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 36,585 shares. Paloma Prtn Management holds 7,780 shares. Jennison Assoc has invested 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 2,267 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Daruma Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 34,119 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NRG) by 62,200 shares to 177,600 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:OMC) by 72,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,500 shares, and cut its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc (Call).