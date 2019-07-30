B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Chubb Limited (CB) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb had 17 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Raymond James. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. UBS downgraded Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $16500 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Wednesday, May 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $15400 target in Friday, July 26 report. See Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $156.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $151.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $154.0000 New Target: $156.0000 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight New Target: $135.0000 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $156.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Downgrade

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 25,257 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 31,056 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $304.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.57% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $121.3. About 11.34M shares traded or 64.38% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Chubb Limited shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Adv invested in 10,947 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Connors Investor Services Inc has 1.51% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Rech Management accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Penobscot Investment owns 0.52% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 17,639 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs owns 18,003 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc, New York-based fund reported 71,999 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 43,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Inc holds 0.29% or 11,139 shares in its portfolio. Fruth accumulated 7,002 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Lc invested in 0% or 15 shares. Baldwin Inv Limited Com owns 0.16% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 3,900 shares.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.12 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chubb (CB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chubb Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Chubb Launches Specialized Coverage to Address Unique Exposures Impacting Professional Service Firms in the United States – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chubb to reduce coal industry exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $153.15. About 447,058 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 6.38% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 08/05/2018 – CHUBB NAMES MIKE WILLIAMS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY PRACTICE LEADER FOR ITS NORTH AMERICAN MID-MARKET SEGMENT; 29/03/2018 – Bunker Partners with Chubb to Accelerate New Insurance Product Development for the Future of Work; 24/04/2018 – Chubb 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Hype builds for Bradley Chubb after Giants’ stunning JPP trade; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 73C/SHR FROM 71C, EST. 74C; 08/05/2018 – Harvey Weinstein fights insurer Chubb for payment of legal defense; 17/05/2018 – Chubb Shareholders Approve 25th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase; Board Declares Record Date for First Dividend Installment; 26/04/2018 – Chubb’s New Digital Platform Helps Independent Agents Modernize the Placement and Service of Small Business Insurance; 03/04/2018 – Chubb Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, of $380 Million Pre-Tax, or $305 Million After Tax; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 Insurance Financial Strength Rating To Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 0.62% or 115,112 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group reported 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Avalon Advsr Ltd Com has 2.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.11M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,158 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 28,519 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. 7,063 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt. Tompkins Financial Corp accumulated 14,792 shares. Diversified holds 18,667 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Albion Financial Group Incorporated Ut invested in 8,810 shares. 1.78 million are held by M&T Natl Bank. Richard C Young & reported 129,319 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc invested in 60,143 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Allen Invest Limited Liability has 47,832 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability Corp owns 73,716 shares. Nomura accumulated 136,301 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PG in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $256.06 million activity. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90 million on Thursday, January 31. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 5,520 shares to 120,416 valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 5,108 shares and now owns 90,072 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) was raised too.