B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While Creative Planning Has Raised Stake

Creative Planning increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 924.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 13,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 15,369 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 1.99 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08M shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,788 shares to 149,344 shares, valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 21,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Corp has invested 0.28% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 15,000 are owned by Napier Park Glob Cap (Us) L P. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 90,017 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.14% or 8,446 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.55 million shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 680,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 48,400 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 2,128 shares. United Asset Strategies invested in 1.04% or 64,610 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,245 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 308,948 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 6,139 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors has 254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Cap Lc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 12,551 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 3.11M shares. Loudon Mgmt has 3,530 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur Communication invested in 21,414 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.11 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 0.93% or 236,130 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% stake. Shell Asset Communications has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 257,125 shares. Canal Insur Co owns 100,000 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc reported 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oppenheimer & Communication Inc accumulated 62,817 shares. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 161,250 shares. Cap International owns 46.05M shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 72,512 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 21,465 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares to 10,043 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,195 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.