B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $365,982; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bridger Management Upped Holding

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.27M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fin Grp Inc owns 950 shares. Personal Advsr owns 2,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Elm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nippon Life Global Americas stated it has 20,620 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Co holds 0.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 6,875 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.14% stake. James Investment reported 0.74% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Com reported 0.45% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0.05% or 62,334 shares. Burney reported 0.32% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 434 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc holds 1.39% or 142,907 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company has 202,170 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,390 shares to 3,609 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,649 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich Berg holds 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 69,206 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Advisory Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,850 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Company has 9,964 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South State owns 26,107 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 550,299 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 205,122 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 2,614 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 171,841 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 83,572 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Zacks Investment Management invested in 0.13% or 116,851 shares.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 223,870 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,498 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.