B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Centene Del (CNC) as Shares Rose; Canal Insurance Company Has Increased Its Sunpower Ord (SPWR) Position by $600,000

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Sunpower Ord (SPWR) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Sunpower Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.35 million shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SunPower Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWR); 20/03/2018 – SunPower Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS EXPECT US SOLAR INSTALLATIONS TO ACCELERATE FROM 9.9GW IN 2018 TO 14.7GW IN 2020 DRIVEN BY 2020 DEMAND MANDATES; 08/05/2018 – SunPower 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO REPORTS DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER – ON MAY 22 UNIT OF CO ENTERED TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK; 09/04/2018 – SunPower to Decide on New Plant, Possible Lease Sale in Weeks; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 49,426 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). D E Shaw has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 446,718 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 87,172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 186,939 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 9,550 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 49,700 shares. The New York-based Spark Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Aperio Group Limited Liability invested in 85,284 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Pnc Finance Gp holds 0% or 1,009 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,649 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management accumulated 98,088 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 4.13 million shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 418,200 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Clarivest Asset Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 484,222 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Horizon Investment Serv Limited Liability Com holds 2.1% or 58,149 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fmr Lc holds 0.03% or 4.68M shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Homrich & Berg owns 69,206 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aviva Public Llc has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).