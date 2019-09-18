B & G Foods New (Put) (BGS) Position Increased by Sandler Capital Management; Blair William & Company Trimmed Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $316,115 as Share Value Rose

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) (BGS) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The hedge fund held 870,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 784,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 399,783 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 3,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 4,104 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 7,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 381,653 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 116,600 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID).

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16,367 shares to 43,992 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).