B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Raised Centene Del (CNC) Stake; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered Holding by $16.78 Million as Stock Price Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 4.69M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 2.62 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Terranova Trial Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase Three Trial; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 199,514 shares to 921,922 shares, valued at $27.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares to 4,649 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).