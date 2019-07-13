B & G Foods (BGS) Holder National Investment Services Has Cut Position; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Cut Holding by $3.21 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63 million, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 656,333 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – KRUK SA KRU.WA – PROKURA NS FIZ SIGNS DEAL WITH BANK BGŻ BNP PARIBAS SA FOR PURCHASE OF DEBT PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09B for 25.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BGS’s profit will be $22.61 million for 14.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

