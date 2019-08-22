B & G Foods (BGS) Holder National Investment Services Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Palouse Capital Management Cut Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 58.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 94,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 67,267 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 161,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 61.86M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 2.17 million shares traded or 79.56% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Services has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Piedmont Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gateway Advisory Limited Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stock Yards Financial Bank And accumulated 51,640 shares. Keating Counselors Inc accumulated 147,179 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.11% or 56,897 shares. Argi Investment Serv Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 526,800 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp has invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 100,328 shares. Hollencrest Management owns 86,249 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.09% or 4.19M shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 54,962 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moller Financial Services invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric Rises 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE union members ratify new agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,477 shares to 144,660 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 8,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “B & G Foods (BGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods: 7.7% Yield, But Will The Dividend Be Cut? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods: A Risky Bet At A Cheap Price – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods Gives Shareholders A Dividend Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.