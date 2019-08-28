B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $435,564 as Shares Declined; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 28.29 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 13,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 17,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 199,472 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 525,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Active nutrition a hard worker for Post Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow drops 280 points, giving up big earlier gain after Trump says US adding more tariffs on China – CNBC” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 17,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited reported 33 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 888,285 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 8,505 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Avalon Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 34,622 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.01% or 3,199 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 84,193 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,893 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 28,071 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 0.03% or 14,810 shares. Sei Invs Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 90,173 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 121,400 shares. Freshford Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 263,197 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc holds 36,786 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 53,561 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 233,374 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Co accumulated 3.40 million shares. Tctc Lc owns 1.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.07M shares. Moore Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 160,000 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 38,232 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.43% or 202,902 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 7.28 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa reported 495,602 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. One Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wade G W And Incorporated owns 63,656 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 1.30M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Excalibur reported 30,934 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 8.28M shares.