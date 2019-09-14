B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Humana (HUM) as Stock Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 144.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 118,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 10,478 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 9,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.69. About 916,606 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink Mgmt Company stated it has 111,839 shares. Central National Bank & holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 82,814 shares. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Oh has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10,752 are held by Harvey Invest Com Ltd Llc. Schwerin Boyle Management reported 1.92 million shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 22,115 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited holds 1.2% or 95,050 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gp reported 10.61M shares stake. 15,580 were reported by Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd Llc. Caprock owns 46,606 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 154,196 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Mendon Advsrs Corporation holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 200,000 shares. Chilton Capital Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 275,052 shares. Capital Mgmt Associate Ny invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Assocs holds 7.58 million shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (NYSE:USB) by 8,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 190,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Inc reported 1,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 910 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 55,413 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Daiwa Securities Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,596 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 2,491 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Management Llp holds 85,416 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc invested in 0.25% or 5,565 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 1,191 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Co reported 769 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.07% or 6,237 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). The Illinois-based Calamos Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Two Louisville execs make Forbesâ€™ list of 100 Most Innovative Leaders – Louisville Business First” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MullenLowe Selected as Creative Agency Partner for Humana – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Humana Shakes Off ‘Medicare For All’ Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana Medicare Advantage Members Now Have In-Network Access at Eight Additional McLaren Health Care Hospitals in Michigan – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.