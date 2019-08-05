B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increased Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $620,842; Arrow Financial Maintains Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Higher medical costs take shine off Cigna second-quarter profit beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone stated it has 1,488 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 55,870 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 4,098 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested 4.74% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bessemer accumulated 1,233 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 16,903 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,358 shares. Massmutual Trust Comm Fsb Adv has 280 shares. 67,017 are held by Cibc World. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited reported 28,391 shares stake. 618,258 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 4.70 million are owned by Northern Trust Corp.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares to 6,195 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldgs Securities, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,865 shares. Weiss Asset LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc holds 0.09% or 6,857 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 4,064 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 16,968 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc holds 0.05% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.23% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 100,500 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 8,925 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 325 shares. Moreover, Vestor Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 475 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 1,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carderock Mngmt reported 1.53% stake. Chemical Bancorp owns 6,107 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc), New York-based fund reported 4,637 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares to 77,067 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,842 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c, Revenues Miss; Offers Q4 & FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 12, 2019.