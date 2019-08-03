B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Stake in Centene Del (CNC) Upped as Share Value Rose; Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $3.05 Million as Share Value Declined

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,359 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 31,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roundview Limited Liability Corp has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,175 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 2,460 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 16,749 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Ifrah Finance Services Inc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 526,940 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Plc has 2.71M shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,616 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 45,323 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co owns 43,207 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,832 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 3,958 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 16,544 were accumulated by Wright Invsts Service. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yhb Advsr Incorporated reported 2,060 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.51% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 223,120 shares. 635,111 were accumulated by Cortland Assoc Mo. Cleararc Incorporated owns 10,012 shares. Proshare Ltd has 111,771 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Corporation has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 112,172 shares. Cap has 0.36% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 27.78M shares. Swiss Bank reported 1.37 million shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 35,516 shares. Sivik Health Ltd Com invested 1.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 45,894 shares. Bridger Lc invested in 371,783 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Tekla Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.28% or 128,295 shares. Utah Retirement reported 76,597 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares to 326 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,043 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).