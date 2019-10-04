AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Contrasting side by side

Both AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 42 1.57 25.71M 2.13 21.88 Roper Technologies Inc. 357 3.67 103.38M 10.41 34.92

Table 1 demonstrates AZZ Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Roper Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. AZZ Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Roper Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AZZ Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 60,924,170.62% 9.4% 5.3% Roper Technologies Inc. 28,941,769.32% 14.4% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

AZZ Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Roper Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. Its rival Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. AZZ Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AZZ Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Roper Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 8.76% and its consensus price target is $373.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AZZ Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44%

For the past year AZZ Inc. has weaker performance than Roper Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.