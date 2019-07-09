AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Comparing side by side

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 44 1.38 N/A 1.63 28.75 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 114 2.21 N/A 6.61 17.27

Table 1 highlights AZZ Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Curtiss-Wright Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AZZ Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AZZ Inc. is currently more expensive than Curtiss-Wright Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AZZ Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.00% 18.2% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

AZZ Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

AZZ Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Curtiss-Wright Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. AZZ Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AZZ Inc. and Curtiss-Wright Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Curtiss-Wright Corporation has an average target price of $140, with potential upside of 10.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of AZZ Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4% Curtiss-Wright Corporation 0.66% 1.58% -3.29% 3.03% -13.44% 11.73%

For the past year AZZ Inc. has stronger performance than Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Curtiss-Wright Corporation beats AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing. The Defense segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board level modules, integrated subsystems, flight test equipment, instrumentation and control systems, turret aiming and stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; and avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions to the commercial aerospace market. The Power segment offers hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, spent fuel management products, and fluid sealing technologies for nuclear power plants and nuclear equipment manufacturers; and coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, and secondary propulsion systems primarily to the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.