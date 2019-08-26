AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Comparing side by side

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 45 1.10 N/A 2.13 21.88 Crane Co. 83 1.30 N/A 5.84 14.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AZZ Inc. and Crane Co. Crane Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AZZ Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. AZZ Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Crane Co., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has AZZ Inc. and Crane Co.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

AZZ Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Crane Co.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Crane Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. AZZ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crane Co.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AZZ Inc. and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Crane Co. has an average target price of $103, with potential upside of 40.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of AZZ Inc. shares and 71.8% of Crane Co. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of AZZ Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year AZZ Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Crane Co.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Crane Co. beats AZZ Inc.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.