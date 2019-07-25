AZZ Inc. (AZZ) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Comparing side by side

Since AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ Inc. 45 1.28 N/A 1.63 28.75 Actuant Corporation 24 1.19 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights AZZ Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AZZ Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -4.1% -1.6%

Volatility & Risk

AZZ Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Actuant Corporation has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AZZ Inc. Its rival Actuant Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. AZZ Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AZZ Inc. and Actuant Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Actuant Corporation’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 2.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AZZ Inc. and Actuant Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 0%. 0.5% are AZZ Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Actuant Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AZZ Inc. -1.67% 5.55% 1.05% -1.05% 4.28% 16.4% Actuant Corporation -0.37% -4.26% 2.68% -3.88% 1.66% 16.72%

For the past year AZZ Inc. was less bullish than Actuant Corporation.

Summary

AZZ Inc. beats Actuant Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.