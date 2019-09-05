AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; Harber Asset Management Trimmed Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 53.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 308,205 shares with $8.76 million value, down from 666,467 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 7.93 million shares traded or 214.05% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion

Analysts expect AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 8.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 23.26% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. AZZ’s profit would be $13.87 million giving it 19.09 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, AZZ Inc.’s analysts see -34.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 84,241 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc; 10/05/2018 – AZZ Inc. to Review Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter, and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AZZ: NEEDS ADDED TIME ON RESTATEMENT OF FY17 10-K, 1H18 10-QS; 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Restatements Resulted From a Correction to the Acctg Method Historically Used by the Co to Record Rev for Certain Contracts Within Its Energy Segment; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,268 shares to 12,847 valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 25,409 shares and now owns 161,888 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.63 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Deliver a Keynote at Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 400 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd Llc holds 1,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8,395 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.1% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vanguard owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 17.81 million shares. Geode Lc invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shellback Cap Limited Partnership owns 430,690 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 33,425 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox has invested 0.67% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 35,560 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 6.58 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors accumulated 843 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 52,816 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 125,244 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AZZ adds NuZinc to expand metal coating services – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AZZ Inc. Announces Acquisition of NuZinc, LLC to Expand Metal Coating Services – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) Reports Acquisition of NuZinc LLC – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “AZZ Inc.: AZZ Inc. Announces Acquisition of NuZinc, LLC to Expand Metal Coating Services – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AZZ Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 2.43% less from 22.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 6,165 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,089 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 15,397 shares stake. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 6,235 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 9,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 6,769 shares. 16,537 were reported by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 47,126 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 17,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 60 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 106,000 shares. Teton accumulated 20,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Energy and Galvanizing Services. It has a 18.65 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides specialized services and products designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.