AZZ (AZZ) to pay $0.17 on Aug 5, 2019; Duke Energy (holding Company (DUK) Shorts Lowered By 0.4%

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 5, 2019. (NYSE:AZZ) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. AZZ Inc’s current price of $45.42 translates into 0.37% yield. AZZ Inc’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 63,052 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.75 TO $2.25; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc Sees FY19 Rev $900M-$960M; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of AZZ Inc. Investors (AZZ); 29/03/2018 – AZZ: Relevant Periods Should No Longer Be Relied Upon Due to Accounting Erro; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-Q for Quarters Ended May 31 and Aug 31, 201; 29/03/2018 – AZZ to Restate 10-K for Year Ended Feb 28, 2017; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%

Duke Energy Corporation (holding Company (NYSE:DUK) had a decrease of 0.4% in short interest. DUK’s SI was 13.72 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.4% from 13.78 million shares previously. With 3.44M avg volume, 4 days are for Duke Energy Corporation (holding Company (NYSE:DUK)’s short sellers to cover DUK’s short positions. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Energy and Galvanizing Services. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides specialized services and products designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $87 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 2.94% above currents $90.1 stock price. Duke Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 9. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.91 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.