AZZ (AZZ) to pay $0.17 on Aug 5, 2019; 4 Analysts Bullish Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 5, 2019. (NYSE:AZZ) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. AZZ Inc’s current price of $46.17 translates into 0.37% yield. AZZ Inc’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 158,491 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has risen 4.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Expects to Issue Fiscal Yr 2019 Guidance Once Fiscal Yr 2018 Filings Are Completed; 10/05/2018 – AZZ Inc. to Review Third Quarter, Fourth Quarter, and Full Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AZZ COMPLETES RESTATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AZZ WORKING TO FILE STATEMENTS FOR 3Q18, FY2018; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.75 TO $2.25; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma has $19 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $9.04’s average target is 199.34% above currents $3.02 stock price. Antares Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4.5 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The stock of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. See Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $5.25 New Target: $5.65 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 2.49 million shares traded or 123.01% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED Regulatory Update; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $491.11 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 43,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 11,800 shares. 1.63 million are held by Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 107,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Essex Mngmt Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Amer Grp Inc accumulated 92,061 shares. Peconic Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 0% or 16,153 shares. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading L P has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 159,782 shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). State Street owns 3.58M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De owns 10,382 shares.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Energy and Galvanizing Services. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides specialized services and products designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.