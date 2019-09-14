Azz (AZZ) Holding Raised by Van Berkom & Associates Inc; Jbf Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 23,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 38,998 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 25,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.01M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 85,346 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Acquire Certain Assets of Lectrus Corporation located in Chattanooga, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 29/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. will Restate Form 10-K for the Year Ended February 28, 2017 and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements Contai; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Restatements Resulted From a Correction to the Acctg Method Historically Used by the Co to Record Rev for Certain Contracts Within Its Energy Segment; 29/03/2018 – AZZ – FINANCIAL REPORTS IN CO’S QTRLY REPORTS FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 & AUG 31, 2017 SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON DUE TO ACCOUNTING ERROR; 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc Is Working Toward Completing and Filing Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the 3Q of Fiscal Yr 2018 and Its Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr 2018; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc.: Tim Pendley Transitions From Role as Senior VP, Chief Operating Officer Metal Coatings; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q Rev $200.7M; 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Ireland Etf (EIRL) by 8,200 shares to 19,411 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

