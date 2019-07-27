AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.33 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 600.00%. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 90.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.