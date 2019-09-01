AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 600.00% and an $7 average price target. Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 244.26%. The data provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Unity Biotechnology Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.