AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4380.41 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 600.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7. Competitively the consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 138.74% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 67.5% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.