AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Since AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 32.26 N/A -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 396.45% and an $7 consensus target price. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 consensus target price and a 54.82% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 0% respectively. 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.