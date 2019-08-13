AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.23 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 607.07% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.