AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 122.55 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 382.76% upside potential and an average price target of $7. Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 96.85%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Otonomy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 65.9% of Otonomy Inc. shares. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.8%. Competitively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was more bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.