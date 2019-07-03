AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

We will be contrasting the differences between AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Novus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 376.19% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with consensus target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.