AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 607.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.