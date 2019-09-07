AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 600.00% upside potential and an average target price of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 17.35% respectively. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.