AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.89 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 469.11% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with average price target of $7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 72.2% respectively. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.