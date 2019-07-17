AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.41 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

The upside potential is 536.36% for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. with average target price of $7. Competitively the average target price of MacroGenics Inc. is $25.25, which is potential 66.01% upside. The results provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, MacroGenics Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.