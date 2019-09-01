AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 600.00% upside potential. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 343.79%. The data provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 52.1%. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.