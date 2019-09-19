AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 72.97 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 593.07%. Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, with potential upside of 66.57%. The results provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.