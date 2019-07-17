AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 255.04 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 536.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 99.10%. Based on the results given earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.