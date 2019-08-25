AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 113 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 22.3 Current Ratio and a 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 566.67%. Competitively the consensus target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, which is potential 50.81% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.