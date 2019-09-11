AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

We will be comparing the differences between AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Allakos Inc. 48 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 586.27% and an $7 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 97.4%. About 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.