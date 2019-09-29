AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.37 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,020,688,962.54% -286.2% -158.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,150,318,471.34% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a 757.93% upside potential and an average target price of $5. Competitively the consensus target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 504.01% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.