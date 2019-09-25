AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX) Reaches $0.68 Yearly Low; VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (CNRAF) SI Decreased By 5.49%

VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. CNRAF’s SI was 294,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 311,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2945 days are for VICINITY CENTRES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)’s short sellers to cover CNRAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.7418 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.63 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.68 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $17.86 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $0.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.43M less. The stock decreased 23.10% or $0.2055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6843. About 1.95M shares traded or 672.20% up from the average. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) has declined 55.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRX News: 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR NOTABLE MILD TO MODERATE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN PHASE llA TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – MAXIMAL ABSOLUTE CFA RESPONSE TO TREATMENT WAS UP TO 57%, WITH AN INVERSE RELATIONSHIP TO BASELINE CFA; 18/04/2018 AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Preclinical Data with AZX1103; 18/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA – PRECLINICAL STUDIES INVESTIGATED ORAL DELIVERY OF AZ1103 USING THREE CAPSULE FORMULATIONS, ALL APPEARING TO BE WELL TOLERATED; 18/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – AZX1103 SHOWN TO BE SAFE AND BIOLOGICALLY ACTIVE IN A WELL-ESTABLISHED PRE-CLINICAL MODEL; 23/04/2018 – AzurRx BioPharma and Mayoly-Spindler Announce Additional Positive Interim Data for MS1819-SD Phase Il in Exocrine Pancreatic lnsufficiency (EPI); 11/05/2018 – HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.97 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC AS OF MAY 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AzurRx BioPharma and Mayoly-Spindler Announce Additional Positive Interim Data for MS1819-SD Phase II in Exocrine Pancreatic In; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – HIGHEST MS1819-SD DOSE COHORT CONTINUED TO SHOW GREATER THAN 21% IMPROVEMENT IN CFA IN EVALUABLE PATIENTS; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA AND MAYOLY-SPINDLER ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FOR MS1819-SD PHASE Il IN EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY (EPI)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $17.86 million. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings on November, 8. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AzurRx Shares Tank On Unimpressive Efficacy Data For Biologic Drug To Treat Pancreatic Insufficiency – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AzurRx BioPharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Vicinity Centres is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Australia. It has a 7.54 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in Australian retail property with a focus on shopping centers.

Another recent and important Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “VICINITY CENTRES 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018.