AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 469.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.