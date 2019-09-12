AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 248.75 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 579.61% and an $7 average target price. Competitively uniQure N.V. has a consensus target price of $82.75, with potential upside of 74.39%. Based on the results given earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, uniQure N.V. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.