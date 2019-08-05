AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 593.07% and an $7 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.