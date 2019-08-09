AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Contrasting side by side

Since AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 636.84% and an $7 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 281.86%. Based on the results shown earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has stronger performance than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.