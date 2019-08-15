AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.90 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$7 is AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 607.07%. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 5.36%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Radius Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%. AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.