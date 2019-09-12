AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1181.33 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Liquidity

AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 579.61% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.